Shannon Sharpe believes the Cowboys should ‘absolutely’ make Ezekiel Elliott the highest paid RB
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe discusses Ezekiel Elliott holding out from the Dallas Cowboys due to contract dispute. Hear why Shannon has no problem with the holdout and thinks the Cowboys should pay him what he's worth.
