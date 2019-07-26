Reggie Bush: Kliff Kingsbury’s up-tempo offense will work for the Arizona Cardinals
Video Details
Reggie Bush weighs in on the Arizona Cardinals offensive line with the addition of top 2019 NFL Draft pick Kyler Murray. Hear why he thinks Kliff Kingsbury's up-tempo offense will work, but is concerned with 'longevity.'
