Shannon Sharpe believes there’s an 80% chance a Mayweather-Pacquiao rematch will happen
Video Details
Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao went back and forth on social media talking about a potential rematch. Shannon Sharpe explains why he thinks the fight will happen because of the huge payday.
