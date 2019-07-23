Freddie Roach on Pacquiao-Mayweather: ‘I want that rematch … I know we can win that fight’
Freddie Roach joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss a potential Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather Jr. rematch. Hear why he believes Pacquiao's injury had a huge impact on the first bout.
