Rob Parker believes Aaron Rodgers has surpassed Tom Brady as the best QB to ever play in the NFL
Video Details
Rob Parker joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady. Hear why Rob Parker firmly believes Aaron Rodgers has surpassed Brady as the best QB to ever play in the NFL.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618