Shannon Sharpe thinks ‘ball dominance’ is the reason why Harden and Westbrook won’t win a title for the Rockets
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe thinks 'ball dominance' is the reason James Harden and Russell Westbrook won't win a title for the Houston Rockets next season. Hear why he thinks having two point guards will be an issue.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618