Chris Broussard: ‘I would have the Clippers ahead of the Lakers’ as favorites to win 2020 NBA title
Video Details
Chris Broussard joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss 2020 NBA title odds. Hear why he believes the Los Angeles Clippers have a better 'fit' than the Los Angeles Lakers and would put them as 2020 NBA title favorites.
