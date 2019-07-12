Shannon Sharpe believes Kawhi and PG are the best pair of defenders since Pippen and Jordan
An NBA executive recently said that Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are the best pair of defenders on one team since Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan. Hear why Shannon Sharpe is in total agreement with that statement.
