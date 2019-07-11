Stephen Jackson says Westbrook would fit with Jimmy Butler and the Heat — they’ll hold him accountable
Stephen Jackson joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to give his thoughts on where Russell Westbrook will potentially be traded to. Hear why he is convinced the Miami Heat are the perfect fit.
