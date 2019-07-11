Skip Bayless: Dallas Cowboys will get to the Super Bowl if Ezekiel Elliot wins rushing title
Video Details
Skip Bayless is convinced the Dallas Cowboys will get to the Super Bowl if Ezekiel Elliot leads the NFL in rushing yards. Hear why Skip thinks Zeke will win his third rushing title and the NFC East.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618