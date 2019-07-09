Stephen Jackson on Westbrook-OKC trade rumors: ‘It’s a blessing in disguise for him; this is your way out’
Video Details
Stephen Jackson joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to weigh in on the Russell Westbrook trade rumors. Hear why he believes it's the prefect opportunity for Russ to get out of Oklahoma City.
