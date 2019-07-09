Shannon Sharpe: Russell Westbrook would be a ‘terrible fit’ on the Miami Heat
Shannon Sharpe responds to reports of Russell Westbrook 'welcoming the idea' of being trading from the Oklahoma CIty Thunder to the Miami Heat. Shannon thinks he would be a 'terrible fit' for the team.
