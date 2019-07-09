Chris Broussard believes LeBron needs a title more than Kawhi because of the burden of expectation
Chris Broussard joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss LeBron James vs. Kawhi Leonard. Hear why Broussard thinks the expectations placed on LeBron are why he needs to win another championship before Kawhi.
