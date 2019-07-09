Shannon Sharpe completely disagrees with Damian Lillard’s stance about NBA super teams
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe talks about Damian Lillard's comments about his dislike of super teams in the NBA. Hear Shannon explain why it's a different time today and issues a warning to Dame on being against super teams for his legacy.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618