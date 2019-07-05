Skip Bayless: LeBron will be cemented as ‘the biggest frontrunner in NBA history’ — if Kawhi joins Lakers
Video Details
Skip Bayless discusses how LeBron James' legacy would be impacted if Kawhi Leonard joins the Los Angeles Lakers. Hear why Skip thinks LeBron would be titled as 'biggest frontrunner in NBA history'.
