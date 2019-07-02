Shannon Sharpe on KD’s departure from Warriors: He didn’t get the appreciation he deserved
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe weighs in on Kevin Durant's departure from the Golden State Warriors. Hear why he doesn't think Kevin Durant got the appreciation he deserved during his time on the Warriors.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618