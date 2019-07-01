Shannon Sharpe thinks there’s a 90% chance Kawhi Leonard teams up with LeBron and AD on the Lakers
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe explains why he believes there is a 90% chance Kawhi Leonard will team up with LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the Los Angeles Lakers. Hear why he thinks this trade will be 'signed, sealed and delivered.'
