Skip Bayless: ‘Kevin Durant just made a huge mistake’ joining the Nets with Kyrie Irving
Video Details
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving made their decision to join the Brooklyn Nets during the first day of free agency. Skip Bayless explains why he is 'shocked' and believes KD should've went to the New York Knicks.
