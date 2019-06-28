Chris Broussard on the Lakers free agency plans: ‘I don’t think they get Klay, Kawhi or Kyrie’
Chris Broussard joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss the Los Angeles Lakers free agency plans. Hear him break down why the Lakers will most likely build the team around LeBron James and Anthony Davis because they won't land another superstar.
