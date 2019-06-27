Shannon Sharpe believes DeMarcus Cousins is not a Top 10 free agent due to his injury history
Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless discuss DeMarcus Cousins on today's show. Hear why Shannon would take Nikola Vucevic right now, and many others, in free agency over DeMarcus Cousins because of his past injuries.
