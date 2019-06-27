Chris Haynes: ‘I like the Knicks’ chances’ of signing Kevin Durant in free agency
Video Details
Chris Haynes joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to give his thoughts on Kevin Durant's free agency decision. Hear why he believes the Golden State Warriors are in it but says he likes the New York Knicks chances.
