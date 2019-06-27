Rob Parker isn’t sure if Anthony Davis is the right fit for LeBron and the Lakers
Video Details
Rob Parker joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss LeBron James. Hear why he believes that Anthony Davis doesn't make the Los Angeles Lakers championship contenders.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618