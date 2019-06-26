Skip Bayless: Andre Iguodala’s recent comments just made Warriors’ chances of resigning KD ‘a lot harder’
Video Details
Andre Iguodala made a recent media appearance and discussed the Golden State Warriors' handling of injuries and Skip Bayless believes what Iggy had said just made resigning Kevin Durant a lot harder.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618