Skip Bayless: Kawhi Leonard’s going to ‘play the field’ over re-signing with the Raptors
Video Details
Skip Bayless thinks Kawhi Leonard is going to 'play the field' during NBA free agency after reports that the Dallas Mavericks are expected to meet with him. Hear why Skip thinks he's going to explore other options over re-signing with the Toronto Raptors.
