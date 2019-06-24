Shannon Sharpe believes James Harden’s historic scoring year should be the reason he wins MVP
Shannon Sharpe gives his thoughts on the NBA Awards tonight. Hear why he thinks James Harden, not Giannis Antetokounmpo, should take home the regular season MVP award.
