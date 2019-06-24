Shannon Sharpe on why the Raptors should be the frontrunner to sign Kawhi Leonard over the Clippers
Video Details
There's less than a week left until NBA Free Agency begins and Shannon Sharpe discusses what Kawhi Leonard should do. Hear why he thinks the Toronto Raptors have everything right now to convince Kawhi to re-sign.
