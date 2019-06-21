Chris Broussard: Zion is unique and ‘different from the majority of today’s young stars’
Chris Broussard joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss the NBA Draft. Broussard explains why Zion Williamson is unique and will be a better player than Ja Morant & RJ Barrett.
