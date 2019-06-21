Skip Bayless on Zion: ‘This is Magic pressure, this is LeBron pressure — but this kid will handle it’
Video Details
Zion Williamson was selected with the first overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, to nobody's surprise, but what will he face heading in the NBA. Skip Bayless explains why Zion is ready to handle the immense pressure.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618