Skip Bayless: Kevin Durant should sign with the Knicks for legacy — It’s the ‘no brainer destination’
Video Details
Skip Bayless discusses what Kevin Durant should do during free agency. Hear why he believes the New York Knicks should be the ‘no brainer’ decision for KD.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618