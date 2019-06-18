‘I’m the best’: Keenan Allen discusses where he ranks among the NFL’s best wide receivers
- AFC
- AFC West
- Antonio Brown
- Atlanta Falcons
- Julio Jones
- Keenan Allen
- Los Angeles Chargers
- NFC
- NFC South
- Oakland Raiders
- Undisputed
Keenan Allen joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to talk about the NFL's best wide receivers. He explains what makes him the best WR over Julio Jones, Antonio Brown and more.
