Rob Parker: Kawhi’s ‘legendary status would go through the roof’ if he joins the Clippers & wins a title
Video Details
Rob Parker talks about Kawhi Leonard's impending free agency. Hear why he thinks after winning an championship with the Toronto Raptors, if he joined the Los Angeles Clippers and wins a title he would be among the games best of the best.
