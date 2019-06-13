Skip Bayless makes the case for why the Warriors will win Game 6 vs. the Raptors
Skip Bayless gives his prediction for Game 6 tonight between the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors. Hear why believes the Raptors will lose this game more than the Warriors will beat them.
