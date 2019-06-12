Shannon Sharpe explains why KD’s injury situation is ’very similar’ to Kawhi with the Spurs
Shannon Sharpe explains how the situation of Kevin Durant's injury is the same as Kawhi Leonard's when he was on the San Antonio Spurs. Hear why Shannon thinks KD should've followed Kawhi and sat out.
