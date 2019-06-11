Chris Broussard: Raptors have the ‘edge’ right now, but Warriors will win Game 6
Chris Broussard stands by his prediction that the Golden State Warriors will win in Game 6, but believes the Toronto Raptors currently have the 'edge'.
