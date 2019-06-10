Shannon Sharpe: ‘Toronto Raptors will be the 2019 NBA Champs’— whether KD returns or not
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe believes the NBA Finals 'is over' and explains why the Toronto Raptors will win Game 5 tonight.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618