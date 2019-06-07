Kendrick Perkins: KD has done a ‘great job’ as a teammate while being out of the NBA Finals
Video Details
Kendrick Perkins joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss Kevin Durant's role while being out of the NBA Finals. Hear Perkins give credit to how KD has handled his Finals absence on the court.
