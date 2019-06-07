Shannon Sharpe: Raptors should be ’slight favorites’ to win the NBA Finals — due to Warriors injuries
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe gives his thoughts on the rest of the NBA Finals after the first three games have occurred. Hear him explain why the Toronto Raptors should be slightly favorites to win the championship over the Golden State Warriors.
