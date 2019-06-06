Skip Bayless: ‘B’ grade is ‘generous’ for Kawhi Leonard’s Game 3 performance
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- East
- East
- Golden State Warriors
- Kawhi Leonard
- Pacific
- Story of the Day
- Toronto Raptors
- Undisputed
- West
- West
-
Skip Bayless believes he was being 'generous' by giving Kawhi Leonard a 'B' for his Game 3 performance in the 2019 NBA Finals. Hear why Skip believes his evaluation is 'over giving.'
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618