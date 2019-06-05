Chris Broussard thinks Game 3 is an opportunity for Steph Curry to add a memorable moment to his legacy
Video Details
Chris Broussard joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to break down Stephen Curry's legacy ahead of Game 3. Hear why he believes Game 3 is not a defining game in hurting Steph's legacy, but he'll be able to add to it.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618