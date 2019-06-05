Skip Bayless: ‘Toronto will win Game 3 at Oakland with or without Klay Thompson’
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- East
- East
- Golden State Warriors
- Klay Thompson
- Pacific
- Story of the Day
- Toronto Raptors
- Undisputed
- West
- West
-
Skip Bayless gives his prediction on Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Hear why Skip thinks regardless of the health to Klay Thompson, the Golden State Warriors will lose tonight against the Toronto Raptors.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618