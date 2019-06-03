Shannon Sharpe disagrees with Steph Curry’s remarks on the Raptors leaving Iguodala open
Shannon Sharpe responds to Stephen Curry calling the Toronto Raptors defense 'janky' after Andre Iguodala's late-game clutch shot. Hear why Shannon doesn't agree with Steph's assessment of the situation.
