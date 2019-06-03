Skip Bayless: Kawhi Leonard deserved a ‘C’ for his Game 2 performance
Video Details
Skip Bayless evaluates Kawhi Leonard's Game 2 performance after Game 2 of the 2019 NBA Finals. Hear why he grades Kawhi a 'C' after the Toronto Raptors' loss against the Golden State Warriors.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618