Shannon Sharpe thinks Raptors’ supporting cast had an ‘unbelievable’ performance in Game 1
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- East
- East
- Golden State Warriors
- Kawhi Leonard
- Pascal Siakam
- Pascal Siakam
- Toronto Raptors
- Undisputed
-
Shannon Sharpe was clearly impressed by the Toronto Raptors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Hear why he thinks Kawhi Leonard’s supporting cast, including Pascal Siakam, had an unbelievable game.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618