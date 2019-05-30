De’Aaron Fox explains why Stephen Curry’s ability to move without the ball makes him ‘extremely dangerous’
De'Aaron Fox joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss what it is like playing Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors four times a year. He breaks down their style of play and praises Stephen Curry's preparation.
