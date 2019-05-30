De’Aaron Fox on his interactions with new Kings head coach Luke Walton
De'Aaron Fox joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss the Sacramento Kings hiring Luke Walton as the head coach. He explains what Walton can bring to the Kings.
