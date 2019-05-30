Shannon Sharpe on the chances Anthony Davis stays with Pelicans: ‘This is over … AD wants no parts’
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe discusses the reports that New Orleans Pelicans' new general manager David Griffin met with Anthony Davis. Hear why Shannon believes there's nothing the Pelicans can do to keep AD.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618