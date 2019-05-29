Shannon Sharpe: It’s ‘ridiculous’ to believe Kawhi is the closest thing to Michael Jordan — Kobe was
Shannon Sharpe discusses Doc Rivers’ recent comments calling Kawhi Leonard the closest thing to Michael Jordan that we have seen. Hear why Shannon strongly believes that Kobe Bryant is the only person that should be compared to MJ.
