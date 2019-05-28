Skip and Shannon discuss if the Warriors should risk DeMarcus Cousins returning for the NBA Finals
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe talk about reports that DeMarcus Cousins scrimmaged with the Golden State Warriors reserves, but is still questionable for Game 1. Hear why they agree Steve Kerr has a big decision to make which could impact the Finals.
