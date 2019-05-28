Shannon Sharpe makes the case for Steph Curry being a Top 10 player ever — if he wins the Finals MVP
Shannon Sharpe talks about Stephen Curry's legacy ahead of the 2019 NBA Finals. Hear why Shannon thinks it'll be hard to keep Steph out of the Top 10, if he wins the Finals MVP, because his resume will have every check mark.
