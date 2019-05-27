Shannon Sharpe makes a case why the Raptors have a solid chance at dethroning the Warriors
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe makes a case why the Toronto Raptors have a shot to defeat the Golden State Warriors in the 2019 NBA Finals. Hear why he thinks the Raptors have a chance, but ultimately takes the Warriors in Game 6.
